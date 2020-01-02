Family hospitalized after ice flies off truck, smashes through windshield in Burlington

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A family of four was taken to the hospital after ice flew off a commercial moving truck and smashed through their windshield as they drove along Route 3 in Burlington on Thursday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway near Exit 26 around 11:30 a.m. found two children and two adults suffering from various injuries a pickup truck with a shattered windshield, according to a spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries, state police said.

All of the other injuries were said to be minor.

All four individuals were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Troopers stopped the moving truck on the side of the highway.

The incident remains under investigation.

