STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - The heartbroken wife of a man who has been pronounced dead after being pulled from a lake in Stow on Saturday morning has identified him as a former fire chief in Hudson.

Frederick Dusseault, 70, fell into the water around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning and was pronounced dead after he was pulled from Lake Boone by a bystander and emergency crews and rushed to the hospital, officials said. And now his family is mourning the former fire chief and Vietnam veteran.

“My neighbors called me and said you have to come home, something’s happened. There are firetrucks and there are police cars and ambulances down here and I thought, ‘Oh gosh, what happened?,'” his wife told 7NEWS.

She added, “He was a Vietnam veteran, he was 19 when he was sent to Vietnam.”

Commenting on his career as a fire chief, she said, “He wanted to help people that’s what he wanted to do.”

His wife said Frederick had advanced Parkinson’s disease and that may have contributed to his fall.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)