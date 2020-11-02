Family IDs robbery suspect shot and killed after allegedly hitting officer with car

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A robbery suspect who led law enforcement on a pursuit was shot and killed by a Lynn police officer who witnessed the suspect pinning a Revere police officer with his car on Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Walgreens on 430 Broadway just after 8 a.m. met with witnesses who said a white male suspect had just fled the scene in a silver BMW, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

A Revere police unit saw the suspect vehicle on Route 107 and attempted to stop it but the BMW reportedly fled and a pursuit ensued.

Around 8:15 a.m., Revere police notified Lynn police that the pursuit was coming into Lynn on Route 107.

A Lynn police officer working a detail on the corner of Summer and Witt streets saw the BMW turn down Witt Street, a dead-end road, with a Revere unit in pursuit, Blodgett said.

The officer ran to assist and saw a Revere police officer outside of his vehicle and pinned by the suspect vehicle, Blodgett added.

The Lynn police officer discharged his service weapon at the suspect, who died at the scene, according to the Blodgett.

The Revere police officer was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Family members identified the suspect as John Mellone. Sources told 7NEWS that he is from Somerville and has a long criminal history.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

