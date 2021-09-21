WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a 16-year-old football player injured after a collision during a game in Wakefield over the weekend said he has undergone surgery and is recovering.

In a statement, family members said Brandon Cooke sustained a head injury while playing for Northeast Metro Regional Vocational on Saturday and underwent surgery at Mass General.

“Our family would like to thank the football community, his care team, parents and friends for their many thoughts and prayers. We ask for privacy as we focus on Brandon’s healing,” the family said in a statement.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to support Brandon’s recovery.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)