BOSTON (WHDH) - A family injured when a malfunctioning escalator threw passengers backward and shredded their limbs at the MBTA Back Bay Station last month says they all have a “long road to recovery.”

“This has been a devastating ordeal for us with our entire family suffering injuries and a long road to recovery for each of us following this incident. We hope no other family has to suffer the same fate,” the Bethay family said in a statement.

Passengers were riding the escalator to street level on the evening of Sept. 26 when it suddenly began running in reverse, witnesses recalled at the time.

The escalator riders tumbled backward, where the escalator continued to grind them, riders and witnesses said.

At least nine people were taken to the hospital.

A woman who ran to help the wounded described the incident as “a scene out of a horror movie.” Another person said that “everyone was bleeding.”

The Bethay family was among the group of people who were rushed to the hospital to undergo emergency treatment.

“We also want to thank the first responders,” the Bethay family added. “The firemen, EMS and police followed by the many teams of Emergency Room trauma doctors and nurses who saved our lives and for them, we are eternally grateful!”

The MBTA vowed to thoroughly investigate the mishap.

