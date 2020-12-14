(WHDH) — A Colorado family looking to visit friends and family in New Jersey got kicked off their flight after their 2-year-old daughter refused to wear a mask.

Eliz Fulop and her husband Erhard Orban boarded the United Airlines plane and attempted to put a mask of their daughter.

“My goal was not to cause a scene,” Orban told KMGH. “The harder I tried to put the mask on, the more she was screaming.”

After the plane left the gate, the pilot reportedly announced that there was a customer issue that needed to be taken care of and that it would take about 10 to 15 minutes.

The family was then ordered off the plane due to United Airlines guidelines.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority, which is why we have a multi-layered set of policies, including mandating that everyone onboard 2 and older wears a mask,” the airline company told the local news station.

They added that the family’s tickets were refunded and they are welcome to fly United in the future.

