NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a 16-year-old girl who was shot and killed in a car in New Bedford is looking for answers.

Police said Anali Farias was shot last week, and the mayor said her murder was not random.

As police said they are making progress in the search for the shooter, the victim’s sister, Nia Farias, said she cannot imagine someone wanting to kill her sibling.

“Just tragic, I mean, I know my sister doesn’t really have any like, as we call it, beef with anybody,” Farias, 22, said. “I wish I know what was like the motive behind this, you know?”

The victim’s family said they are still waiting for an update from investigators.

