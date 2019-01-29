Family looking for answers, justice after father of 3 dies following fight at Quincy American Legion

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in is devastated and looking for answers after a loved one died following a large fight outside an American Legion over the weekend in Quincy.

“He’s such a giving person. He didn’t deserve this to happen,” said Bill Doyle, struggling to speak for the family of Chris McCallum of Bridgewater.

He says the 44-year-old married father of three boys died Monday from severe head injuries following an incident outside the Nickerson American Legion Post in the Squantum section of Quincy early Sunday morning.

“It’s been devastating on the family,” Doyle said.

Doyle says McCallum, his brother-in-law, was an engineer at a consulting firm in Canton, coached youth football, and built a skating rink for the kids in his neighborhood.

“He’s just the nicest most giving person, and he’s a family man,” Doyle said.

Doyle says after visiting his elderly parents in Quincy, McCallum met his twin brother at the nearby American Legion Post Saturday night.

Police say when they responded to a report of a large fight at the Post, they found McCallum unconscious and bleeding.

Doyle says the family is angry.

“We want someone to be accountable,” he said. “He’s too nice a guy. It’s not just an accident. He was trying to help the individuals.”

