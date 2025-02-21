STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Doorbell video captured the agonizing screams of a dog owner after this pet was struck and killed in the street.

The driver stopped down the street, then continued on.

Bella was the family pug. Her owners, as expected, are devastated. Her neighbors are too.

“It’s really sad news,” said Maria Palacio, a neighbor. “I mean, we have dogs too and it’s sad news. They’re just a couple of doors down, so it’s very tragic.”

In a Facebook post, the family is asking for help in finding the driver. They say their adult son was walking the dog on the side of the street because the sidewalks were covered with snow and ice.

The video shows the dog owner, a few cars go by, then a white/silver pickup truck speeds by the other way. It appears the owner possibly to check on Bella, then runs toward where they say the truck stopped about 200 yards down the street, before taking off once again.

Bella is gone, but the family is appealing to neighbors to check their security camera videos to see if they can help police find the driver.

“I mean, that’s not okay,” said Palacio. “The fear is obviously if they didn’t stop for an animal, would they stop for someone else? So, it’s really not okay. They should really just think about what they’ve done.”

