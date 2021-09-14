(WHDH) — A New York family says they have not heard from their 22-year-old daughter after she embarked on a road trip with her boyfriend. Now, police are turning to the public for help.

The family of Gabby Petito says it has been two weeks since they have heard from her. She and her boyfriend have been traveling around the country in a van and documenting their journey on YouTube.

“I’ve received a text on the 30th. That was the last communication I had,” her mother Nicole Schmidt said. “[She] just wanted to have fun on a nice cross-country road trip.”

Her father said she had recently been traveling to Wyoming from Salt Lake City.

Police in her home state of New York say they believe Petito was in Grand Teton National Park when her family stopped hearing from her.

The couple’s van was later located in Florida. Police are calling the circumstances around her disappearance “odd.”

“She’s an absolutely beautiful, beautiful soul, inside and out. She’s incredibly artistic, creative, loving, caring, free-spirited, wonderful soul,” a family member said.

Police in the Florida town where Petito lives say they know who her boyfriend is and they have been in touch with him. Her family says they will not comment on that man.

