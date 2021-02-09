Family: Man arrested in murder of 70-year-old father in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The grief-stricken daughter of a 70-year-old man who authorities say was found murdered in East Bridgewater on Monday says her brother has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Officers conducting a well-being check at a home on Cedar Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday found the victim suffering from apparent head trauma and pronounced him dead, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

An investigation led detectives to a home in Brockton, where Stephen Walcott, 42, was arrested on charges of murder and violating a restraining order.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court.

Through tears, Lisa Walcott identified Stephen as her brother and said that her father was the victim

“My dad will be with me forever,” she told 7NEWS at the scene. “He’s just the best, he’s the best guy, you know. He would do anything for anybody. And he’s just not gone. He’s still here.”

No additional information was immediately available.

