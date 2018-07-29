The Mashpee community is remembering a veteran who was killed in a crash on the Cape.

The family of 32-year-old Kevin Quinn, of Mashpee, said he died after visiting his wife and their newborn baby in the hospital.

Quinn was one of two people killed in a car crash in Cotuit early Saturday morning. A third person was seriously injured.

Quinn was returning from a visit with wife and daughter at the hospital just after midnight Saturday when a driver crossed the center line of Route 28, hitting Quinn’s SUV head-on.

He was rushed to South Show Hospital where he later died.

The 32-year-old was a U.S. Marine who served two tours in Afghanistan. Friends said he loved his country and his family.

He was excited about becoming a father and was overjoyed once his little girl was born.

The driver of the second vehicle, Mickey A. Rivera, 22, of Fall River, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger, Jocelyn Goyette, 24, of New Bedford, was transported to Cape Cod Hospital and later transferred to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. Goyette remains in critical condition.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Quinn’s family. The fundraiser has raised more $70,000 in less than 24 hours.

