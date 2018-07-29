The Mashpee community is remembering a veteran who was killed in a crash on Cape Cod after visiting with his wife and newborn at the hospital over the weekend.

Kevin Quinn was one of two people killed in a car crash in Cotuit early Saturday morning, family members said. A third person was seriously injured.

Quinn was returning from the hospital just after midnight Saturday when a driver crossed the center line of Route 28, hitting Quinn’s SUV head-on.

He was rushed to South Shore Hospital, where he later died.

The 32-year-old was a U.S. Marine who served two tours in Afghanistan. He loved his country and family, friends said.

Quinn was excited about becoming a father and was overjoyed once his little girl was born.

The driver of the second vehicle, Mickey Rivera, 22, of Fall River, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger, Jocelyn Goyette, 24, of New Bedford, was transported to Cape Cod Hospital before being taken to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. Goyette remains in critical condition.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Quinn’s family. The fundraiser has raised more $90,000 in less than 24 hours.

