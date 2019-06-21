Family: Man killed in LA hit-and-run was Holocaust survivor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police said they are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run that killed a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday the collision occurred early Monday in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood.

Graphic security video shows a light-colored pickup with a camper shell striking a pedestrian at a crosswalk.

Officials identified the victim as 91-year old Gennady Bolotsky and said he died at a hospital.

The family told KABC that he came to the U.S. as a refugee during World War II to escape Nazi occupation in Europe.

“He was supposed to live to 100 or more. At 91, he had more energy than a person half his life,” his son, Michael Bolotsky, said.

Neighbors told the station that Gennady Bolotsky was hit by a car in the same spot 15 years ago and survived.

The city of Los Angeles is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

