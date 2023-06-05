WARREN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts family is marking a somber anniversary this week, 20 years after the remains of Molly Bish were found.

Bish was 16 when she disappeared, sparking the largest search in Massachusetts history.

Bish’s killer has never been brought to justice in the year’s since. Haunted by unanswered questions, Bish’s sister recently spoke with 7NEWS.

“I still miss my sister every day,” said Heather Bish. “I miss her and I love her and my grief is so deep.”

Molly Bish had been working as a lifeguard at a pond in Warren. Her mother dropped her off for work 23 years ago. Molly was then never seen again.

“I’m still trying to find out who did this to Molly,” she continued. “Who could have taken her? Who could have wanted to harm her in that way?”

Molly Bish’s remains were identified in Palmer, just miles from the site where she went missing, three years after her disappearance.

“I remember looking out the car window before she was found thinking, ‘Where are you? Where are you out there?’ never thinking she’s just right there, close enough to touch,” Heather said.

There have been a number of leads in the case. But no one has been charged.

Speaking this week, Heather said her frustration with the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office grows as Molly’s case stalls.

“I think I have exasperated all of my ability to work in conjunction with the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office,” she said.

Frustration with the DA’s office is one of the reasons Heather requested, last year, the case be moved to district attorney’s office in Hampden County, where Molly’s remains were found.

While the move hasn’t happened to date, Heather is now also hoping legislation passed that changes the way investigators use DNA to catch criminals.

“There’s a lot of work to be done around the science and bringing more of the science into law enforcement and the DA’s offices,” Heather said.

Decades later, Heather said her sister’s legacy lives on.

“Certainly, when we think of child safety and missing children, we think about Molly and Molly’s story,” she said.

7NEWS reached out to the Worcester County DA for comment.

His office responded, saying Molly’s case and all unsolved murders are a priority but that, in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, they sometimes cannot release all relevant information.

The DA’s office has asked anyone who knows anything about Molly’s disappearance and murder to call the anonymous tip line at 508-453-7575.

