Family: Mechanic badly burned in explosion at Mansfield gas station dies at hospital

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A mechanic who suffered life-threatening burn injuries after an explosion sparked a massive fire at a gas station in Mansfield in September has passed away, a family member told 7NEWS.

Ron Stanovitch died Tuesday night from injuries he suffered when a container he was welding suddenly burst into flames inside a repair bay at Cannan Fuels Gas & Auto Repair on Pratt Street on Sept. 25, his nephew confirmed in a text message.

“All of his clothes were all in flames so we were just ripping his clothes off,” fellow mechanic Christopher Merano told 7NEWS moments after the incident. “He got 85 percent of his body burned. It’s pretty bad.”

Shannon Adams, who called 911 to report the explosion, watched in disbelief as workers scrambled to help Stanovitch.

“The man was on fire from his boxers to his chest,” she said. “They got all of his clothes off of him. He rolled over to his hands and knees. He was crawling and he was just burnt everywhere.”

The fire also melted and burned cars in the shop. Firefighters from Mansfield, Norton, Easton, and Foxborough battled the heavy flames.

Stanovitch had been undergoing treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital, his family said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

