FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A family member has been taken into police custody in connection with a shooting in Fall River on Saturday that left a 20-year-old man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Rodman Street found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

After an investigation, a family member was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Fall River police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

In a statement, the department said, “This is a tragic loss of life, and our deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family. We ask our community to come together in support of those affected during this difficult time. Additionally, we encourage everyone to approach discussions on social media with discernment, love, and compassion.”

No additional information was immediately available.

