Family members are urging people to step up and help them a they work to free their loved ones who have been kidnapped by Hamas.

Kinneret Stern, whose cousin was kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival, is making a desperate plea for help.

“Just help us,” she said. “And help us help them as soon as possible.”

Stern said Moran Yaini was kidnapped when Hamas attacked the festival without warning.

“We’re shattered,” Stern said. “Seeing her sitting on the ground, praying, asking them, begging them not to do anything to her.”

Stern is asking the United States government to do everything they can to release all of the some 200 hostages still held by Hamas.

