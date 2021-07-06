TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old girl is being credited with pulling her 2-year-old brother out of a pool before his uncle revived him during a near-drowning incident at a home in Tewksbury on Tuesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an unconscious 2-year-old boy who had apparently drowned in a pool around 11 a.m. found the boy’s uncle doing CPR, which was successful in bringing the toddler back to life, according to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan M. Columbus and Fire Chief Joseph Kearns.

A preliminary investigation suggests the boy fell into the pool and his sister pulled him out of the water.

His uncle was able to resuscitate the boy with the help of dispatcher Maccaro and other staffers.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

No additional information was immediately available.

