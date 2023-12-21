ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - One week after a deadly fire at a home in Orange, family members are now describing the efforts of one woman who tried to save her friend.

65-year-old Deb Marini had MS and wasn’t able to move. Vicki Kennedy, relatives said, was injured trying to help.

“She feels she lost everything,” said Vicki’s daughter, Sarah Kennedy.

Vicki is a beloved local breeder of Boston Terriers. She is also a mother, a friend and a hero after Sarah and her partner Penny Allen said she ran back into her burning home three times trying to save Deb.

“She almost died, herself, trying to save her,” Sarah said.

“It got so bad, Deb was her priority,” Sarah continued.

Vicki couldn’t leave Deb behind.

When she at one point got Deb off the bed, Sarah said Deb told her she was on fire.

“My mom was on fire while she was trying to get Deb off the bed,” Sarah said. “The last time she went out, the firemen were there and they grabbed her.”

Both Deb and Vicki were rushed to the hospital. Deb didn’t survive. As of Wednesday, Vicki remained in critical care in the burn unit.

Though 13 dogs also died, lives were saved as Sarah and Penny were able to rescue a litter of a 3.5-week-old puppies.

“If it wasn’t for her and Deb calling us on the Echo Dot, I might have not had time to get my dogs out,” Sarah said.

Through the sadness of it all, Sarah and Penny said they are trying to keep in mind what Deb would always say.

“She would say ‘I can. I am. I will,” Penny said.

The pair said they are also holding onto hope that the community will continue to rally around Vicki.

“She’s my hero,” Penny said. “Doing what she did for Deb, putting everything else aside to try to save her–”

“I’d be lost without my mom,” Sarah said. “She’s there for me every day.”

There is now a memorial for Deb and the dogs that died in front of the family’s home in Orange.

There is also a GoFundMe page to help all who survived this fire.

