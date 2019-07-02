Family members identify Medford drowning victim as recent high school grad

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Family members of an 18-year-old drowning victim have identified him as a recent Medford High School graduate.

Apurba Devkota entered Upper Mystic Lake near the Tufts Boat House dock in Medford and failed to resurface around 8 p.m. on Monday, according to family members.

Dive teams began searching around the dock and eventually found Devkota in about 20 feet of water, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced.

He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 10 p.m.

Devkota’s sister told 7NEWS that the passing of her brother is hard to grasp.

“I just can’t believe I’ve lost my little brother,” she said. “He was the man of the family and we will miss him so much.”

The DA’s office says foul play is not suspect.

