Family members identify woman struck, critically injured after getting out of Uber in O’Neill tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - Family members are looking for answers after a 29-year-old Boston woman abruptly got out of a moving Uber was struck and critically injured by an SUV in the Thomas P. O’Neill Tunnel in Boston on Monday morning.

Roselangie Cano was taken to a Boston-area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition and is suffering from brain swelling, a broken pelvis and bruises all over her body, according to her brother Leonardo Cano.

Her brother said this behavior is out of character and has left their family baffled.

“None of us expected that,” Leonardo said. “We just have to wait hopefully when she recovers she will be able to tell us what happened.”

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was picked up at the departures level of Terminal C at Logan Airport by a 27-year-old Uber driver who was operating a 2012 Mazda CX9, police said.

The driver then made an agreement to take the victim to her residence in Boston for an agreed-upon price.

While in the tunnel, the victim allegedly exited the moving vehicle from the rear passenger side door and was then struck by a 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

The male operator of the vehicle that struck the woman, as well as the Uber operator, remained on scene.

“If she was going through something that we did not know. She never let her know anything it’s weird,” Leonardo said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Cano’s family said she is able to move her legs and that they are hoping for good news soon.