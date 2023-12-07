WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Family members of a police officer and utility worker killed in a fatal hit-and-run in Waltham described the lives of the two men lost and the important roles they played in their families.

Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey, 58, and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson, 36, were both killed when Peter Simon of Woodsville, New Hampshire allegedly crashed a pickup truck into a work crew on Totten Pond Road on Wednesday.

Two other National Grid workers were injured when the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said the 54-year-old crashed his truck and then fled on foot. He later led police on a pursuit when he stole an officer’s cruiser after allegedly pulling a knife on them.

Simon was later arrested and arraigned in Waltham District Court on Thursday, where numerous police officers as well as the family members of Jackson were in the courtroom, along with several National Grid employees.

During a news conference outside of court, relatives of both victims spoke out, with the family of Roderick Jackson sharing their devastation and pain following his loss.

“They took something treasureous [sic.] from us – you can never replace it,” said Norma Asprilla, the victim’s mother. “Behind bars, he has a life – I don’t have my son. He took our treasure chest. Unforgivable.”

“That was the heart of this family, that’s what he was – he meant everything to me, he meant everything to everybody,” the victim’s brother Manuel Asprilla-Hassan said. “The city of Cambridge knows who he is. When everybody forgets about him, we will remember. This is a nightmare that I am living in.”

Asprilla-Hassan said he had even spoken with his brother right before the crash, discussing plans to go to a college football game.

“We were talking about going to the game, the Rose Bowl game,” he said through tears. “He was my everything.”

The brother of Officer Tracey also spoke, recounting his sibling’s commitment to the community as well as family, while thanking the public for their outpouring of support.

“We just want to thank the Waltham community for the tremendous outpouring for our brother, Paul,” said Jim Tracey. “He was a tremendous husband, father, uncle and brother and loved by everybody in the community.”

Speaking the night before, Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell said Tracey served his town “with distinction,” describing the 28-year veteran of the police force as “a compassionate police officer that always looked out for the underdog.”

“He was an amazing husband, a loving father and a friend to all, especially the men and women of this police department,” O’Connell said.

A day later outside of the courthouse, Chief O’Connell said he and his fellow officers stood in solidarity with both the fallen officer and Roderick and that they would continue to support the families affected.

“We’re here today in solidarity, not only with my fallen officer but with [the] National Grid worker, too, as well. We’re there to protect them when we’re on detail. Unfortunately what happened yesterday – nobody saw it coming,” O’Connell said. “So I’m with my brother and sister officers here in support of the families – Officer Tracey’s family and the Roderick family – for their loss. That’s why you saw the police presence here today. We’re going to continue to support our officers and their families and the National Grid workers.”

Also outside of the court house were numerous National Grid workers and vehicles expressing support and solidarity, as well.

In a statement shared with 7NEWS, Waltham Mayor Jeannette McCarthy said that while flags were already flying at half-staff in remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor, she requested that they remain there until further notice.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tracey and Jackson families at this very tragic time, and their children and extended family,” the mayor said.

RELATED: Suspect accused of killing police officer and utility worker in Waltham arraigned on manslaughter charges

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)