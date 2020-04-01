Family members wish Canton man happy 100th birthday from outside senior living facility window

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Canton man getting a special surprise for a milestone birthday.

Family members of Joe Slavet gathered outside of his senior living facility window in Canton to help him celebrate his 100th birthday.

He sent out a message of gratitude on his big day.

“I’m grateful to people who have helped me and who permit be to live to a ripe old age,” the 100-year-old said.

Slavet is a longtime watchdog in the City of Boston and served as the former head at the Boston Municipal Research Bureau.

