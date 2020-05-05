Family: Mighty Quinn has tested negative for coronavirus

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Family members of a 4-year-old Weymouth boy who earned the nickname “Mighty Quinn” during his courageous battle with cancer say he has tested negative for the coronavirus.

“We just got word, Quinn’s Covid-19 test he had to have this morning is negative, he went through it like a champ-an angry champ lol,” his family wrote in an update on Facebook. “With his compromised immune system, catching this virus so early in his healing could mean instead of fighting cancer’s return, his body fights whatever this virus would bring and that could be detrimental to someone like him.”

Quinn Waters, who battled medulloblastoma, underwent tests at Dana-Farber’s Jimmy Fund Clinic in February that showed no evidence of new disease.

The young boy is slated to undergo a follow-up MRI at Boston Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, according to his family.

“Quinn looks great and is doing great, but then we always thought he looked great until we had retrospect,” his family wrote in the post. “The panic that sets in with the thought that tomorrow could bring so much joy, but it could also mean going back to watching your heart and soul endure so much pain is almost unbearable.”

The family also asked for everyone to keep Quinn in their thoughts and pray for a clear MRI.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)