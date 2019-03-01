Family mourning after they say woman kidnapped from Boston club found dead in suspect’s car

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Lynn woman who authorities say was kidnapped by a Rhode Island man in Boston over the weekend was found dead Thursday in the trunk of his car in Delaware, her grief-stricken brother told 7News.

Jassy Correia, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, was found dead after Boston police say the suspect, Louis D. Coleman III, was captured on a highway in Wilmington.

“They just found her in the trunk,” Correia’s brother told reporters outside of his home as he struggled to fight back tears. “I can’t believe it.”

Coleman, of Providence, was caught on Thursday hours after he was identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Correia, who was last seen leaving her birthday celebration at Venu Nightclub in Boston late Saturday night.

Detectives from Boston and Providence could be seen scouring the area surrounding his six-story apartment building on Chestnut Street near Johnson & Wales University.

Sky7 HD showed investigators sifting through a dumpster and several trash bins. Officials did not detail exactly what they were searching for or if anything was found. The area remains roped off with crime scene tape.

Shortly after leaving the nightclub, Correia was seen in the area of 255 Tremont St. in the company of an unknown man who police believe was Coleman. Coleman was said to be traveling in a red Nissan Altima that was last spotted in Providence Thursday morning.

Coleman worked as a systems engineer at Raytheon in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, according to his Facebook page. Raytheon says it is “cooperating fully with the investigation.”

Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements says investigators relied heavily on surveillance video from inside Coleman’s apartment building as they worked to track him down.

“These days, with any investigation we have, we rely heavily on video, surveillance video,” he said.

Police have not yet commented on what charges Coleman will face.

Authorities did not detail the nature of Correia’s death.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe has been put in place to help Correia’s family and to establish a college fund for her daughter.

