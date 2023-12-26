LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Family members were mourning Tuesday after they said their 21-year-old loved one was found dead in the basement of a home in Lawrence.

The Essex District Attorney’s office in a statement said Lawrence police were first called to a basement apartment on Salem Street around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday for a well-being check.

The DA’s office said responding officers soon found an unresponsive person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DA’s office did not immediately share any additional information. Family members spoke with reporters, though, identifying the person who died as Diomaris Mejia.

Family members said Mejia had been living in Lawrence for roughly one year after immigrating to the US from the Dominican Republic. She had two children back in the Dominican Republic and was working to send money back to them.

Family members said they think Mejia’s body was left in the basement since a party on Christmas Eve. Family members continued, saying they believe Mejia was trying to leave a troubled relationship.

“Maybe she wanted to leave him,” said former mother-in-law Nelly Perez. “Because, her suitcase was already packed with all her clothes.”

“They’re little,” Perez said of Mejia’s children. “They’re so little.”

Loved ones gathered on Salem Street to grieve together Tuesday night. The DA’s office said an investigation was ongoing, in the meantime, involving state and local police.

Officials said they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)