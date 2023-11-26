AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Family members of Keith McKechnie are mourning their loss after his body was found in a well in Avon on Saturday.

McKechnie, 45, who lived on East High Street, had been missing since September. His brother said she had told investigators to check the well long ago.

His brother, Aaron, said he immediately suspected his brother may be in the well but investigators didn’t search the area until this weekend.

“I don’t know what took precedence over this,” he said. “I let them know that I believed he was still on the property and the one place to look for him … and they never did … I guess they just didn’t care.”

In a statement, Norfolk District Attorney Morrisey said, “Our thoughts are very much with the McKechnie family tonight. This is a very sad result.”

McKechnie’s body has been turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

