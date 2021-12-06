BOLTON, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — A 73-year-old volunteer at a Massachusetts animal therapy farm died over the weekend after she was repeatedly rammed by a sheep, police said.

Kim Taylor, of Wellesley, was caring for livestock in a pen alone at about 9 a.m. Saturday morning at Cultivate Care Farms in Bolton “when a sheep charged at her and repeatedly rammed her,” Bolton police Chief Warren Nelson said in a statement Sunday.

Taylor, a longtime volunteer at the farm, “suffered extensive serious injuries and went into cardiac arrest” shortly after police and emergency personnel responding to a 911 call arrived on the scene and started providing first aid, he said.

She was taken to Marlborough Hospital where she was pronounced dead, he said.

Taylor’s daughters, Candice and Samantha Denby, said their mother recently retired from nursing after taking care of patients in the critical care unit at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton.

“Our mother, Kim Taylor, was not only a great mother, grandmother and friend but was also a huge animal lover,” Candice and Samantha said in a statement. “She was an avid knitter, cook and Red Sox fan. She greeted others while walking her dogs and always found joy on these outdoor walks.”

Animal control and farm personnel are determining what to do with the sheep.

The nonprofit Cultivate Care Farms on its website says it provides animal-based mental health therapy for children and adolescents. Messages seeking comment were left with farm officials.

