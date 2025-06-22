BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a pilot who was killed in a crash in Beverly earlier this week is mourning their loss and has issued a statement.

The small plane crashed shortly after taking off Thursday morning, leaving the pilot, identified as Geoffrey Andrews, dead, and a passenger hospitalized with serious injuries.

His family says he was working toward his flight instructor certification and was a staff scientist at the MIT Lincoln Laboratory in Lexington. He is survived by his wife, who is pregnant with their first child.

In a statement, his family said, “Beyond his love for flight, Geoffrey was a beautiful, charismatic soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and always had a kind word for others.”

