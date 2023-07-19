BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a four-year-old boy struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hyde Park Tuesday night is mourning the loss as a police investigation into the incident continues.

Police said the driver involved in the crash fled the scene on Wood Avenue.

Later speaking with 7NEWS, a heartbroken uncle wiped away tears as he remembered his nephew Ivan Pierre.

“We’ve pretty much seen it all, accidents happening here and drive-by shootings and now one of our own was taken from us,” Haroldy Limage said.

Limage said the crash happened as the family rushed outside to see his sister’s new car around 9:30 p.m.

“She had just got home and everyone was rushing downstairs to come see her new car, gathering by the door waiting for everyone to go out at once and I think that’s when my nephew snuck out and nobody really saw when he did,” Image said. “Next thing, there was an impact that everyone heard outside and they rushed outside, and there he was lying in the street, barely moving.”

Rakeem Kelly was sitting in his parked car near the crash site. He said he saw Pierre being hit.

“I just heard this loud bang. It sounded like a car accident, like two cars hitting each other and I jumped,” Kelly said. “When I looked up, that’s when I saw the baby getting ran over.”

Boston police said the driver did not stop to help.

When officers got to the scene, police said they found Pierre lying on the ground with life-threatening injuries. The child was taken to the hospital but did not survive, according to police.

Less than a day after the crash, neighbors said they were frustrated with the city and drivers as they said speeding is out of control.

“People drive 100 miles an hour,” one neighbor said.

“Do something about it, people. We’re taxpayers. Do something about it. I’m sick and tired of kids getting killed,” the same night said.

Police have asked for the public’s help in their investigation.

In the meantime, friends showed up on Wednesday afternoon to console the grieving family who is hoping the driver in this case comes forward.

“The least you could have done was stop and check on the kid and that was too much for you to do. Help us by stopping this suffering,” Limage said. “Bring yourself to the police and let them do their job. Let them find the proper way to deal with this.”

