BOSTON (WHDH) - A family is asking for justice this week after a 32 year old mother was shot and killed in Dorchester over the weekend.

Diva Ayuso lived in Sharon and worked for the state environmental police. Her family said she was in Dorchester over the weekend to get a car fixed and spend time with her family and friends when she was shot.

“[She was] an outgoing, very friendly, family oriented special human being — a person that we miss a lot now,” Ayuso’s uncle, Abiezer told 7NEWS.

Police said Ayuso was shot multiple times on Saturday night on Fermoy Heights and pronounced dead at the scene. Her killer has not been caught to date.

Abiezer said Diva knew everybody’s birthday, making sure to call on birthdays. Her loss, Abiezer said, is “a big loss” for the family, including Diva’s 12 year old son.

“We have no idea what went on,” Abiezer said.

“We want to find out,” he continued. “But we want it done right.”

Abiezer Ayuso said the family hopes the person responsible for Diva’s death turns themselves in.

“If they don’t turn themselves in, we hope that the police get to them sooner than later, but done right,” he said.

Police said their investigation is ongoing. They have asked anyone with any information on this incident to contact them.

