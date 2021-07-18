BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a Somerville woman is mourning after she was found in Boston Harbor following the boat she was on crashing and capsizing early Saturday morning.

Family members of Jeanica Julce, 27, described her as sweet and outgoing and said they were devastated by her death.

The Boston Police Harbor Unit and Coast Guard officials responded to reports of a boat crash in Boston Harbor at 3 a.m. Saturday and pulled seven people from the water, officials said. One person on the boat, later identified as Julce, was missing and police searched the Harbor for eight hours before finding her body, officials said.

Officials said the boat crashed into a day marker buoy. The cause of death remains under investigation and anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police.

