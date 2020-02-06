Family narrowly escapes injury after car breaks down on commuter rail tracks in Ashland

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A grandfather and grandson narrowly avoided injury Thursday night when their car broke down on a set of commuter rail tracks in Ashland.

Somehow, the two got lost and ended up getting stuck on the tracks so they ran to a nearby fire station for help but, by the time they returned, the outbound 6:45 p.m. Worcester train was barreling toward it.

Firefighters said they had to pull the two out of the way of the speeding train and the stunned group watched as the train pushed the vehicle several hundred feet down the tracks.

“Thank goodness they were out because there is no question, you can see the condition of the car, they would have been seriously injured or killed,” Ashland Fire Chief Vincent Alfano said.

The collision caused the train to get stuck for several hours which created a confusing ordeal for passengers who say they had no idea anything was wrong.

“We didn’t even notice anything happened,” one commuter said. “There was no sign of crash or anything. It was just smooth riding and then all of a sudden we’re told that we hit a car.”

The car was only just towed from the scene around 9 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

One person was taken to a hospital for anxiety.

