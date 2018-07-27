Family of 2-year-old boy killed in South Boston crash thank community for support

BOSTON (WHDH) - The grief-stricken family of a 2-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a van while being pushed in a stroller through South Boston Wednesday is thanking the community for their outpouring of support.

In a statement Friday, the family of little Colin McGrath thanked the many community members who have offered their condolences as they struggle to come to terms with the loss of their son.

“The members of the McGrath family would like to express our deepest appreciation for the outpouring of sympathy, compassion and support we have received these past few difficult days,” the statement read. “The many heartfelt words of encouragement and love, and the incredible gestures of kindness and generosity, from friends, colleagues and our community have served as a much-needed source of strength during this devastating time.”

Colin was struck and killed about 3:30 p.m. after a two-car collision at the intersection of L and East Sixth streets sent a van up onto the sidewalk and into his stroller, police said.

His 4-year-old sister, who was walking alongside the stroller at the time of the crash, was also injured.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

