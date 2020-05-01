BOSTON (WHDH) - A family of seven escaped from a massive blaze as it overtook their Brighton home on Friday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Snow Street around 8:30 a.m. found large flames and smoke coming from a housing complex.

The grandfather of the home had alerted everyone about the fire and they all escaped safely.

One firefighter suffered a hand injury while putting out the heavy fire, according to the Boston Fire Commissioner John Dempsey.

Anna Dang, who lived in the home, said that her family was in shock.

“I think we’re just at a loss for words right now,” she said. “Everyone’s asking us questions we don’t really have any answers, necessarily.”

The blaze left behind $500,000 worth of damage, along with exterior damage to two neighboring buildings.

The cause remains under investigation.

The was the scene that the first alarm companies faced on arrival at the fire at 39 Snow St. Brighton. They did a great job from keeping the fire from spreading to the adjacent buildings. pic.twitter.com/Vpx2ib4rzt — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 1, 2020

All occupants safely evacuated from 39 Snow St. Extensive overhauling taking place. Exterior damage to neighboring buildings #37 & #41 pic.twitter.com/r3tspp6tIx — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 1, 2020

At approximately 8:30 am heavy fire showing from 37 Snow St.Brighton. The fire extended to a second building at 39 Snow St. a 2nf alarm was ordered . pic.twitter.com/2M172hZe2y — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 1, 2020

