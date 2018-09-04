Family of 7-year-old who drowned at Southie beach sues Mass. Department of Public Health

BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a 7-year-old boy who drowned in 2016 while attending a drop-in program at South Boston community center filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the state’s Department of Public Health.

The suit, filed in Suffolk Superior Court, blames DPH officials for failing to enforce safety rules as required by “Christian’s Law,” a law that oversees regulations requiring personal flotation devices for minor children at Municipal and Recreational Programs and Camps.

Willis, 7, drowned at Carson Beach on July 26, 2016 while attending a drop-in recreational program at the Curley Community Center that was operated by the City of Boston through the Boston Centers for Youth and Families. Staff members failed to give Willis a life jacket as required by state law.

“This is a civil action sounding in statutory negligence, gross negligence, deliberate indifference, and willful, wanton and reckless disregard,” the lawsuit reads, adding that it seeks “damages arising from the drowning death of Kyzr Willis, and for the financial and emotional damage (DPH) caused the Estate and the statutory beneficiaries to suffer.”

The suit comes less than a year after Willis’ family reached a $5 million settlement with the City of Boston after filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

