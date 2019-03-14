Family of bears found living in median along Route 2 relocated to state forest

TEMPLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A family of bears that was found living in a den built in the median along Route 2 in Templeton was successfully relocated to a nearby state forest on Thursday morning, officials said.

Massachusetts Environmental Police officers tranquilized the mother bear and carried her cubs away to safety.

Everything went beary well! Mother 🐻 was tranquilized. Mother & cubs have been relocated to a safe location by @MAEnviroPolice & MassWildlife in nearby State Forest. Thank you all for your patience in #MAtraffic while we made this happen. pic.twitter.com/W0QxsIenKQ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 14, 2019

“Everything went beary well!” state police said in a tweet.

Lanes on the eastbound and westbound side of the highway were closed while crews worked to gather the bears.

Traffic has since returned to normal in the area.

