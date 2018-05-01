Family of Billerica woman missing since 2002 puts up billboards seeking information

BILLERICA, Mass. (WHDH) — The family of a missing Billerica woman is putting up new billboards, seeking any information on what happened to her.

Amy Sher was 38 years old when she went missing in 2002. She was married and had a young son at the time. She worked at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington and was last seen near the Alewife T station on Oct. 18 of that year.

Sher’s case went cold shortly after her disappearance and her family said she is presumed dead. While police have some leads, no arrests have ever been made. However, they are hoping the billboards encourage people to come forward with any information they may have.

“We’re never going to bring Amy back but I think, in today’s day and age, no one should get away with murder,” said Sher’s sister, Joani McCullough.

Sher’s family said they hope to keep the billboards up as long as possible through donations.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)