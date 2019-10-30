Family of bishop shot inside NH church says he remains in critical condition

BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a bishop who was shot inside a Pelham, New Hampshire church earlier this month says he is still in critical condition more than two weeks after the shooting.

Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, of New England Pentecostal Church on Bridge Street, is recovering at Tufts Medical Center in Boston after being shot in the upper chest during a wedding ceremony on Oct. 12.

His family told reporters Wednesday that Choate is making slow progress but that they are grateful for the support they’ve received from authorities and hospital staff.

Choate’s son, John, added that his father has no connection with the alleged shooter.

“We want to stress that NEP Ministeries does not know the man accused of shooting my father, nor was the shooter a member of the ministry,” he said. “What I can tell you is the bishop constantly preaches love and forgiveness; demonstrates kindness by helping anyone he could; always trying to do the right thing, and his family and congregation alike respect and honor him.”

Dale Holloway, 37, was arrested and charged with shooting Choate and 60-year-old Claire McMullen, who was the bride in the wedding ceremony.

Her fiancé, 60-year-old Mark Castiglione, also sustained injuries after Holloway allegedly hit him with his handgun.

McMullen and Castiglione have since been released from the hospital.

Investigators say Holloway is the stepson of Minister Luis Garcia, who was killed earlier this month. His funeral was set to take place after the wedding.

Brandon Castiglione is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with Garcia’s killing. He is the son of groom Mark Castiglione, according to Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati.

Holloway was ordered held without bail on charges including attempted murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree assault and simple assault. He faces additional charges after police say he viciously beat his attorney during a jailhouse meeting last week.

