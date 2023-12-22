BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of one of two Black men wrongfully accused in the 1989 murder of Carol Stuart came together Thursday to reflect one day after Boston Mayor Michelle Wu issued an apology on behalf of the city.

Willie Bennett’s family was in tears sitting on stage together at Roxbury Community College. While they said they don’t like to talk about their experience, family members said change will not come if they stay silent.

“This was something that ate at me and bothered me,” said Willie’s nephew, Joey Bennett. “…My uncle never wanted to talk. He never wanted to talk about it.”

Stuart died after she was shot in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood. A massive police investigation soon got underway and Willie Bennett was, at one point, arrested.

Later, it was revealed that Stuart’s husband shot his pregnant wife, killing her and the child.

“Willie was arrested at my mother’s house and, when they ran up, they had guns on all of us,” said Bennett’s nephew, Michael Nelson.

Wu apologized on Wednesday to Willie Bennett and Alan Swanson, who was also named as a suspect in the Stuart murder.

On Thursday, members of Bennett’s family discussed the mayor’s comments.

“An apology 34 years later, we’ll accept it,” said Bennett’s niece, Shirley Bennett. “We’ll accept the apology. But it doesn’t fix anything.”

While accepting the mayor’s apology, Shirley said the family is still angry about the case. Now, the family is demanding action.

“34 years later, it’s still not right,” said Michael Nelson.

Family members said they were having their conversation on Thursday in front of an audience to amplify their message about change that is needed to protect other families after injustices in the justice system took time away from their family.

Among comments, relatives further discussed the trauma of the case, noting the impact of having a role model taken from their home and highlighting irreplaceable time and memories they missed.

