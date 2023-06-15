TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a man who donated his body to Harvard Medical School is speaking out after getting mixed messages on whether their loved one was affected by a disturbing body parts trafficking ring.

Nicholas Pichowicz worked as a sheriff’s deputy while his wife, Joan, was a police officer. When the two retired, the Plaistow, New Hampshire, couple drove their camper across the country and enjoyed warmer weather. They also made plans that when they died, they would donate their bodies to HMS for research and education.

“That’s what they wanted, so we honored their wishes,” said daughter Paula Peltonovich.

Nicholas passed away in 2019 while Joan passed earlier in 2023, but on Wednesday, the plan turned into a nightmare for their kids when they learned that from 2018 to 2022, the morgue manager at the school stole parts from donated bodies and sold them.

“I’m furious! I could say worse, but I’m furious,” Paula said. “To think that somebody might have my father’s head. It’s unthinkable. People are grotesque!”

Family members immediately reached out to Harvard for more information and to find out if their parents were victims. Initially, they were told Nicholas was “affected.”

“When we first called, it was just a general ‘yes, he’s on the list as being affected’ and then we’re like – ‘what exactly does ‘affected’ mean?'” Paula explained. “So, we called back because we wanted to be clear and she said ‘he was victimized.'”

But while the family spoke with 7NEWS, another call came in.

“Nicholas, who we were told yesterday was a victim, [we were] clearly told he was on the list – was a victim… now he’s saying he’s not,” said son-in-law Mike Lynch.

Lynch says the mixed messages are not bringing any relief – just confusion.

He was so upset, he said he asked the director of the medical school just how many families were, in-fact, impacted by this scheme.

“It’s upward of 350 – families,” Lynch said. “It’s devastating. How can that happen? What kind of process breaks down and allows that?”

The family told 7NEWS they requested that Harvard return the body of Joan for a proper burial. Harvard reportedly agreed to return her body and also offered to pay for funeral services.

