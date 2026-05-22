BOSTON (WHDH) - It was an emotional day on Friday for family members remembering their loved ones lost to war. The Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial put on the annual Rededication Ceremony honoring service members and those they left behind.

The executive director of the organization, Dan Magoon, says it’s a great day to educate the community.

“Making sure that the next generations and America as a whole understand what happens behind the scenes and the sacrifices that are made,” Magoon said.

4000 American flags were laid out in the Seaport, each flag standing as a reminder of those who sacrificed for our country.

The ceremony featured the unveiling of memorial panels with the names of service members lost to war. This year, no new names were added.

Lindsey Bazigian, who lost her brother in Afghanistan, says remembrance is important every year.

“I think it’s different not having new names that were added, and personally, I think it gives us an added weight to make sure were remembering and still continue to carry on their legacy and say their names,” Bazigian said.

Gold star families laid roses for the fallen. Keavin Duffy, who lost his brother in Iraq in 2008, says that his grief connects him to others, and it’s a feeling that never goes away.

“It’s a funny thing because you continue to carry with it even 18 years later, its something like New England weather where you don’t know when its gonna pop up,” Duffy said.

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