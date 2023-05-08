A new era may be coming for the Boston Marathon as the owners of the iconic former official marathon dog, Spencer, welcome home a new puppy named “Jimmy.”

Jimmy arrived thanks to a therapy dog group. Speaking with 7NEWS, Rich Powers said Jimmy couldn’t have come at a better time for the family.

“He’s pretty smart and he’s very eager to please,” Powers said. “He’s a good looking boy.”

Spencer and fellow golden retreiver Penny were two beloved mascots who had encouraged thousands of runners along the Boston Marathon route since 2014 until early this year.

Spencer passed away in February. Penny then passed just days later. In both cases, the dogs died due to canine cancer.

“We were having a very difficult time grieving over the loss of both,” Powers said. “We usually had two so that wouldn’t happen so that they would help us grieve over the other one.”

“[W]e had plans on getting Penny a friend and we didn’t know she was going to leave us in seven days,” Powers continued.

The Powers family was feeling their grief when Golden Opportunities for Independence, a nonprofit that trains therapy dogs, reached out with an offer of a free golden retriever puppy.

“He’s his own man and he’s pretty smart,” Powers said of Jimmy.

As Jimmy gets settled in, Powers said the dog already knows how to sit.

“We taught him how to go up and down the stairs already within 24 hours,” Powers added. “That’s not too bad.”

Powers said he thinks the family will be able to train Jimmy to be out on the marathon route in time for next year’s race, though he said the training needs to start soon.

