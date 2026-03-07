NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a fisherman who died when a scallop boat overturned off the coast of Provincetown is saying farewell to the man they are remembering as a generous member of the community who loved his faith and his family.

Angel Luis Nieves was identified as the crew member pulled from the water after a fishing boat called the Yankee Rose overturned, then sank about three nautical miles northeast of Race Point Beach Thursday morning. The second person who was on board at the time has not been found.

“He knew that his job was dangerous. He knew that there was always going to be a risk,” said Makayla Nieves, Angel’s sister. “It’s like a dream that we haven’t woken up from.”

Makayla and Jose Nieves, two of Angel’s siblings, said the 37-year-old was the oldest of four and had four children of his own. He also got engaged last month.

“He worked so hard for them to give them the life that they deserved,” said Makayla. “A loving person, a devoted family man. He would give the shirt off his back if he had to.”

Angel’s family said he and his captain were on board the boat when it capsized. The U.S. Coast Guard searched for 21-hours, but suspended the search for the missing captain Friday afternoon.

His siblings said they spoke with their brother right before he went out fishing.

“He would always say ‘I love you’ before he left,” said Jose.

Angel’s family had another scare last week, when the Yankee Rose had a carbon monoxide emergency. Angel was among the two people found unresponsive on board, but he recovered.

“I’m just hoping that we can find answers and prevent this from happening again. It’s very tragic and we wouldn’t want any family to go through this,” said Makayla.

His family says this tragedy serves as a reminder of the dangers fishermen face whenever they go out on the water.

“Hug your fishermen close,” said Makayla. “Hug your kids tighter, because you never know if you’re gonna come back or not.”

