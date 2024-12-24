BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of former Boston Mayor Tom Menino are keeping their tradition of holding an annual toy drive in Dorchester to help make sure kids have something to open on Christmas.

The gymnasium at the Catholic Charities St. Peter’s Teen Center was once again turned into Santa’s workshop so that hundreds of children could receive presents this Christmas — something especially helpful during what could be a tough time of year for families.

Menino’s son, Thomas Menino Jr., said, “Back in the day when he first became mayor and he first came up here he came up here because he saw something in this community that was bright.”

The Menino Drive has been making spirits bright in Dorchester for more than 30 years.

It started back in 1994 when Menino would visit the area making sure no child felt forgotten during the holidays.

His granddaughter, Samantha Menino said, “I remember delivering toys to people’s front door and knocking on the door and giving toys to the children.”

On Tuesday, families were able to pick up bags of toys tailored to each child’s unique wishlist.

Kelley Tuthill, President &CEO of Catholic Charities Boston said, “These are kids that might normally not be able to have all the things that the Menino family makes possible.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was also on hand for the event.

“I’m so grateful for the Menino family for continuing to be that shining example of what service looks like, what community looks like,” she said.

Organizers say planning for next year’s toy drive begins as this year’s comes to an end.

