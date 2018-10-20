Family of girl killed 25 years ago holds tip campaign

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The family of a 10-year-old Massachusetts girl killed 25 years ago has not given up hope of finding her killer.

The family of Holly Piirainen is holding a tip campaign Sunday. They hope it will generate more information about the Grafton girl’s disappearance.

Holly was visiting her grandparents in Sturbridge in August 1993 when she and her brother walked to a neighbor’s house to see a new litter of puppies. Her brother walked home alone and Holly vanished. Her remains were found by hunters in Brimfield about five miles away nearly three months later.

No one has ever been charged.

The event at the Sturbridge Host Hotel and Conference Center is hosted by cold case consultant Sarah Stein and volunteers with the Center for the Resolution of Unresolved Crime.

