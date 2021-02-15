Family of high school hockey player severely injured in game share recovery update

Courtesy: AJ’s Army

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local high school hockey player is moving forward with his recovery.

For the first time since he was seriously hurt during a Bishop Feehan game last month, AJ Quetta’s family posted a picture of him on the road to recovery.

His family said he is flying to Atlanta on Tuesday to continue his rehab

They are thanking the medical team at Massachusetts General Hospital for all they did to care for AJ.

Trending