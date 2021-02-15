Family of high school hockey player severely injured in game share recovery update

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local high school hockey player is moving forward with his recovery.
For the first time since he was seriously hurt during a Bishop Feehan game last month, AJ Quetta’s family posted a picture of him on the road to recovery.
His family said he is flying to Atlanta on Tuesday to continue his rehab
They are thanking the medical team at Massachusetts General Hospital for all they did to care for AJ.
ATTENTION #AJsArmy: AJ is moving to his next step to recovery tomorrow & flying to Atlanta. AJ and his family want to thank the AMAZING Mass General team. They could not have gotten here without all of your support. From the Quetta family "Thank you to the Angels of MGH PICU! pic.twitter.com/mwyGXb3kti
— AJ's Army (@AJsArmy10) February 15, 2021
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)