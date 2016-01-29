Family of Hingham Marine presumed dead releases statement

The family of the Hingham Marine presumed dead after a helicopter crash in Hawaii has released a statement of appreciation.

U.S. Marine Corporal Christopher Orlando’s family returned to Hingham on Tuesday.

“Following the United States Marine Corps Base Hawaii Memorial Service for the twelve Marines of Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463, who died while conducting a training mission on January 14, 2016, we were deeply moved by the tremendous show of support upon our return to Massachusetts,” Richard and Linda Orlando said in their statement to the public.

The Orlando family said they received an overwhelming amount of support from local police, fire, and community members during their escort back to Hingham.

“The people of all ages who lined the streets holding flags and signs of support in silence and respect for Christopher and us will be etched in our minds forever,” they said. “Most importantly, the show of patriotism and gratitude honored, and continues to honor, Christopher, his fellow Marines, and all those who protect and serve the citizens of this country.”

According to the family, the search efforts for the fallen marines are continuing on the north shore of Hawaii.

