BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a child from Hyde Park who was fatally stuck by a Boston Public Schools school bus in April has filed a lawsuit against the bus company and the driver, court documents show.

The family of 5-year-old Lens Joseph has sued driver Jean Charles and the busing contractor he worked for, according to a lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court.

Joseph was a student at UP Academy in Dorchester.

